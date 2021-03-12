UrduPoint.com
FM Felicitates Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate On Historic Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:12 PM

FM felicitates Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate on historic victory

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday extended heartfelt felicitations to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on their historic victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday extended heartfelt felicitations to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on their historic victory.

"Today democracy wins and the buyers and sellers face defeat. Allah Almighty has bestowed Prime Minister Imran Khan with honor," he said in a statement issued here.

The foreign minister said that all the tactics of PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) faced defeat. "I congratulate the whole nation on this historic victory," he added.

