FM Felicitates Christian Community On Upcoming Christmas Celebrations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:02 AM

FM felicitates Christian community on upcoming Christmas celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday congratulated the Christian community on the Christmas celebrations which scheduled on December 25 (Friday).

In a statement issued by Babul Quresh, FM said that all minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was the only country all over the world where representation was given to minorities in its national flag.

He said that provision of equal rights to minorities was part of our faith.

FM said that the constitution of Pakistan also safeguard the rights of minorities.

On the other side, the neighboring country India, which called itself secular and human rights champion, subjected minorities to discriminatory attitude.

He said that the whole world know what they are doing to the minorities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and elsewhere in India.

Mr Qureshi said that the minority community was playing important role in progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Inter-faith harmony was the need of the hour to tackle the challenges.

Foreign Minister said that islam was a peaceful religion which taught people the lesson of respecting every individuals including the from minorities.

Expressing good wishes for the Christian community, he said that all Pakistanis would have to work together and harder for the progress and prosperity of the country and transforn it into a huge Islamic welfare state in accordance with the vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

