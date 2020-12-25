FM felicitates Christmas to Christian community, says minorities have equal rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and the government was providing them opportunities without any discrimination.

In his felicitation message to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan was the only country in the world where minorities were represented in the national flag.

The Foreign Minister said providing rights to minorities was part of the Islamic faith and the Constitution of Pakistan also protected this privilege.

On the other hand, he said, the neighboring India, which claimed to be secular and a champion of human rights, discriminated against minorities, particularly the Muslims.

Qureshi said the minorities in Pakistan were playing a vital role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He stressed upon the importance of inter-faith harmony as need of the hour, which he said could help tackle the challenges such as extremism and terrorism all over the world.

He said islam is a peace loving religion which teaches to treat minorities with respect, love and sincerity.

"We felicitate our Christian community on Christmas and wish them well," he said.

The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that all citizens of Pakistan would work together for the development and prosperity of their homeland making it a welfare state as per the dream of founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

