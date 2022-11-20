FM felicitates Qatar on hosting FIFA World Cup 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday congratulated Qatar for being the first Muslim country to host FIFA World Cup.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister said that Pakistan was proud for its contribution to the security of the event. Workforce from Pakistan had been a major contributor in the development of facilities, he further added.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar on Sunday with an impressive inaugural ceremony. The host country's national soccer team took on Ecuador in the opening fixture.

Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has projected that about five billion people are expected to tune in, thus making the month's long event as the most-watched-sports spectacle in the world.