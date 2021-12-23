UrduPoint.com

FM Felicitates Winners In Election Of Young Parliamentarians Forum

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:14 PM

FM felicitates winners in election of Young Parliamentarians Forum

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday congratulated Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Kanwal Shauzab and Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Works Tashfeen Safdar Chaudhry for their overwhelming success in the election of Young Parliamentarians Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday congratulated Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Kanwal Shauzab and Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Works Tashfeen Safdar Chaudhry for their overwhelming success in the election of Young Parliamentarians Forum.

In a statement, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was implementing the manifesto for welfare of youth.

He was hopeful that the Young Parliamentarians Forum would prove to be an important forum for the training of young parliamentarians.

During the election of Young Parliamentarians Forum, the panel of Zain Hussain Qureshi won the election with a clear majority.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Young Housing

Recent Stories

International organisations hail establishment of ..

International organisations hail establishment of &#039;National Human Rights In ..

1 minute ago
 Police arrest one accused, 100 kg charas recovered ..

Police arrest one accused, 100 kg charas recovered

2 minutes ago
 US author Joan Didion dead at 87: New York Times

US author Joan Didion dead at 87: New York Times

2 minutes ago
 AJK to have improved Highways network soon: Qayyum ..

AJK to have improved Highways network soon: Qayyum Niazi

2 minutes ago
 White House Cannot Confirm Talks With Russia in Ge ..

White House Cannot Confirm Talks With Russia in Geneva in January - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Over 1500 overseas Pakistanis meet Punjab Governor ..

Over 1500 overseas Pakistanis meet Punjab Governor

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.