FM felicitates winners in election of Young Parliamentarians Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday congratulated Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Kanwal Shauzab and Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Works Tashfeen Safdar Chaudhry for their overwhelming success in the election of Young Parliamentarians Forum.

In a statement, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was implementing the manifesto for welfare of youth.

He was hopeful that the Young Parliamentarians Forum would prove to be an important forum for the training of young parliamentarians.

During the election of Young Parliamentarians Forum, the panel of Zain Hussain Qureshi won the election with a clear majority.