FM, Finish counterpart discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto Tuesday discussed the state of bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :

The two foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar was also present during the meeting.

Underscoring that Pakistan valued Finland as an important bilateral partner as well as a key member of the European Union, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan's resolve to further solidify its political and economic relations with Finland.

He particularly stressed on the need to enhance commercial ties and investment cooperation.

Bilawal further hoped that the Finnish embassy would be reopened in Islamabad which would facilitate trade relations as well as promotion of people-to-people contacts.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to remain in touch and to work together for promoting Pakistan-Finland relations.