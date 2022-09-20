UrduPoint.com

FM For Continuing Int'l Engagement With Interim Afghan Govt For Regional Peace, Stability

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 09:36 PM

FM for continuing int'l engagement with interim Afghan govt for regional peace, stability

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed on the significance of continuing international engagement with the interim Afghan government for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed on the significance of continuing international engagement with the interim Afghan government for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.

He also stressed that "a peaceful, stable, prosperous Afghanistan is a priority for Pakistan" wile talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on him here on Monday, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan's facilitative efforts in building regional consensus on the way forward in Afghanistan, including through the Extended Troika mechanism.

He also highlighted various steps taken by Pakistan to support bilateral engagements with Afghanistan, as well as extensive facilitation of international humanitarian assistance.

Referring to humanitarian prospects in Afghanistan, which, the United Nations and international agencies warn, will deteriorate further in impending winters, the foreign minister stressed that such a scenario could result in mass refugee exodus and provide fertile ground for exploitation by terrorists / extremists, with regional and international implications.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, and in facilitation of evacuations.

The two sides acknowledged the need for continued cooperation on the shared objectives of sustained efforts and engagement of the international community to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people and promote regional peace and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari United Nations Winters Government Refugee

Recent Stories

NATO Chief Says Alliance Sees Referendums on Joini ..

NATO Chief Says Alliance Sees Referendums on Joining Russia 'Illegitimate'

2 minutes ago
 Delegation presents Rs 15 mln cheque for CM Flood ..

Delegation presents Rs 15 mln cheque for CM Flood Relief Fund

2 minutes ago
 Governor opens social policy financing conference ..

Governor opens social policy financing conference at NSPP

3 minutes ago
 ChildLife treated 90,000 flood-affected children

ChildLife treated 90,000 flood-affected children

3 minutes ago
 DC releases best breed of fishes in Baran Dam

DC releases best breed of fishes in Baran Dam

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Austrian chancellor discuss bilat ..

Prime Minister , Austrian chancellor discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.