FM For Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation Between Pak-Canada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with Canada in all fields and stressed enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.

In a meeting, the foreign minister and Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon discussed the bilateral ties between the two countries, said a press release.

The foreign minister also expressed his views about supplying local manpower to Canada.

