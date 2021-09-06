ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday underscored the need for the international community to enhance engagement with Afghanistan with positive messaging and through constructive actions.

In particular, he emphasized the imperatives of addressing the urgent humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister expressed these views during talks here with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

The talks covered the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region, he highlighted the country's efforts for regional peace, security and stability.

The foreign minister underlined that it was vital to support the Afghan people at this critical juncture.

He emphasized the importance of stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and preventing any mass exodus of Afghans as refugees.

The foreign minister also apprised the visiting foreign minister of his interactions with the leadership of the immediate neighbouring states of Afghanistan and efforts to evolve a coordinated approach.

Noting Pakistan's facilitation of evacuation operations, the foreign minister reiterated support for Italy's endeavours.

In the bilateral context, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Italy and affirmed the desire to further expand mutual cooperation in all fields.

The foreign minister also expressed satisfaction at close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral fora, including the EU and the UN.

He invited the Italian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan for the Second Ministerial Review under the Strategic Engagement Plan.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Pakistan for supporting Italy's evacuation efforts and also noted the important role of Pakistan in support of efforts for regional peace and stability.

He also expressed Italy's resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, investments, energy, higher education and people-to-people exchanges.

Italy is home to one of the largest Pakistani Diasporas in Europe. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, in the context of EU, and at the United Nations, especially on the issue of UN Security Council reforms.