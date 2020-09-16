UrduPoint.com
FM For Enhanced Pakistan-Egypt Interactions, Commercial Engagement To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

FM for enhanced Pakistan-Egypt interactions, commercial engagement to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called for enhanced Pakistan-Egypt interactions at leadership level, greater people-to-people contacts and increased commercial engagements to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He was talking to Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Dahroug who called on him here in his office.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the Egyptian Ambassador to Islamabad and felicitated him on his appointment.

Expressing his satisfaction over the cordiality of relations between Pakistan and Egypt and close coordination at international platforms, he emphasized the importance of translating the political goodwill into substantive bilateral cooperation.

While highlighting the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Minister expressed concerns over egregious human rights violations by the Indian Occupation forces.

He stressed that the international community including Egypt must take steps to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the role of Al-Azhar University as a historic seat of learning and highlighted its significant contributions to the Islamic jurisprudence.

He also underscored Egypt's importance as a gateway to African market. The Egyptian Ambassador expressed gratitude for the support extended in the discharge of his mission. Views were also exchanged on important regional and international developments.

