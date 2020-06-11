FM for formulation strategy in view of changing world to better achieve foreign policy goals

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday underlined the need for formulating strategy in view of the changing world to better achieve the foreign policy goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :

Addressing senior officers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said coronavirus pandemic had changed the world, and we would have to prepare ourselves to move ahead in the changing environment.

The minister said while important meetings and conferences in the world were being held through video link, "we need to digitize ourselves to effectively present our viewpoint.

"He stressed the need for joint efforts to further enhance the capacity of Pakistan's ambassadors, who are known in the world for having better understanding of diplomacy.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistani ambassadors were facilitating the Pakistani community in the entire world during the coronavirus pandemic, which was being appreciated by people through social media. This appreciation had heightened our morale, he added.