FM for fostering economic cooperation, regional connectivity to ensure prosperity in South Asia

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday called for promoting economic cooperation and regional connectivity to ensure peace and prosperity in the South Asian region.

The minister, in his address to leading scholars and distinguished academicians from various international and European institutions at the Royal Institute for International Relations in Brussels, emphasized the pivotal role of economic cooperation in making a prosperous region.

He underscored the necessity of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for lasting peace in South Asia.

Minister Jilani also discouraged geopolitical contests, and the formation of conflicting bloc structures and alliances in the region.