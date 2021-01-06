UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM For More Robust Economic Partnership With African Countries

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 08:40 PM

FM for more robust economic partnership with African countries

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday while underlining the importance of Africa as 'continent of future', said that Pakistan enjoyed friendly relations and political goodwill in African countries that needed to be translated into a more robust economic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday while underlining the importance of Africa as 'continent of future', said that Pakistan enjoyed friendly relations and political goodwill in African countries that needed to be translated into a more robust economic partnership.

He said Pakistan had embarked on the 'Engage Africa' initiative, aimed at expanding Pakistan's diplomatic footprint and deepening economic engagement with Africa, having 54 countries and a population of 1.3 billion.

The foreign minister was chairing a third virtual envoys meeting regarding long-term focus on economic diplomacy, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

With emphasis on Africa, and held under the Government's 'Engage Africa' initiative, Pakistan's Heads of Missions in Abuja, Addis Abba, Algiers, Nairobi, Tripoli, Port Louis, Rabat, Pretoria, Niamey, Khartoum, Dar es Salam, Dakar, Harare and Tunis participated in the meeting.

Foreign minister Qureshi said that as part of this initiative, Pakistan's outreach and presence in Africa was being significantly enhanced.

An Envoys Conference on Africa was held in November 2019, followed by the first ever Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi in January 2020, he added.

He said the initiative had started paying off with a 7% growth in Pakistan's trade with Africa despite the Covid-19 related challenges.

In keeping with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, the foreign minister has consistently sought to strengthen Pakistan's economic diplomacy footprint.

The foreign minister has been regularly holding virtual meetings on economic diplomacy with Pakistani envoys in key countries.

The virtual envoys' meeting focusing on Africa region was the first of a series of region-specific economic diplomacy meetings scheduled over the coming months.

The foreign minister also encouraged envoys to cultivate and broaden mutually beneficial trade and economic partnerships with African countries, focusing on key goals of trade promotion, financial inflows, investments, remittances, tourism and technology transfer. Underlining the shift from geo-politics to geo-economics, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of economic diplomacy as a key component of modern diplomatic practice.

He said the ministry of foreign affairs was at the forefront of safeguarding and protecting Pakistan's economic interests through initiatives like the Prime Minister's Global Initiative on Debt Relief for Developing Countries.

The ministry and the missions abroad were also working on advancing the Roshan Digital Account and the Home Remittances and the Prime Minister's Economic Outreach Initiatives, he added.

During the meeting, the envoys apprised the foreign minister of their activities in economic and commercial domain.

They highlighted specific steps in follow-up of the Trade Development Conference and apprised of measures to strengthen existing linkages and forging new ones for enhanced economic collaboration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Technology Algiers Tripoli Nairobi Port Louis Rabat Niamey Abuja Dakar Pretoria Khartoum Tunis Harare January November 2019 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signs st ..

1 minute ago

At Least 6 Officers Injured During Pro-Trump Prote ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment undersc ..

31 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan meeting held to di ..

2 minutes ago

Govt focusing on backward areas development: Feder ..

2 minutes ago

CM Gilgit Baltistan, newly elected Cabinet visit P ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.