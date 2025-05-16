FM For National Heritage And Culture Visits PAL
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, paid an official visit to the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in Islamabad.
He was accompanied by the Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Asad Rehman Gilani, said a press release here on Friday.
The visit included a high-level meeting attended by Chairperson of the PAL, Dr. Najiba Arif; Director General, Abdul Basit; PAL’s Administrator, Muhammad Asim Butt; Deputy Director (Awards and Programs), Mir Nawaz Solangi; Deputy Director (Research and Translation), Akhtar Raza Saleemi; and Administrative Officer, Rafiqa Nazli.
During her address, Dr. Najeeba Arif provided a comprehensive overview of the Academy’s establishment, objectives, rules and regulations, initiatives for the promotion of literature in Pakistani languages, writer welfare programs, publications, international literary collaborations, and ongoing and future projects.
She also highlighted some of the challenges faced by the academy.
The Federal Minister and the Secretary expressed satisfaction over PAL’s initiatives and assured their full support on behalf of their ministry.
Minister Khichi emphasized the need for the Academy to modernize its projects and operations, maintain active engagement with national institutions, and promote its events through print and electronic media.
He encouraged PAL to keep the ministry regularly informed about its projects to ensure transparency and alignment with national cultural goals.
Federal Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani also offered constructive suggestions and guidance for the Academy’s development.
During the visit, Minister Khichi and FS Gilani toured PAL’s 'Aiwan-e-Aizaz' and the Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages, showing keen interest in both.
In conclusion, Dr. Najiba Arif expressed gratitude to the Federal Minister and Secretary and presented them with sets of PAL publications.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrations across KP honour armed forces’ historic victory40 seconds ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated in Sukkur to commemorate Pakistan's victory44 seconds ago
-
No plan for affordable housing in rural areas: NA Told47 seconds ago
-
FIA cracks down on human traffickers promising overseas jobs50 seconds ago
-
FM for national heritage and culture visits PAL52 seconds ago
-
AJK President lauds Trump's intervention to save South Asia from potential destruction56 seconds ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur observed at PCG headquarters to mark historic victory59 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures in wake of heat wave1 minute ago
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrations across KP honour armed forces’ historic victory11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM warns Modi-led fascist India to refrain from committing any misadventure again11 minutes ago
-
PCP playing proactive role in countering fake news in print media: Jadoon21 minutes ago
-
People, Parliament stand shoulder to shoulder with armed forces: Ayaz21 minutes ago