FM For Research Work By Think-tanks On Contemporary Regional, Global Challenges

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:29 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday stressed the importance of carrying out research work by think-tanks keeping in view the contemporary regional and global challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday stressed the importance of carrying out research work by think-tanks keeping in view the contemporary regional and global challenges.

In a session with researchers affiliated with Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad (IRSI), the foreign minister expressed hope that the institute would bring forward proposals based on credible research regarding the impact of COVID-19 the world over.

The foreign minister said coronavirus was a big challenge for a country like Pakistan, which could face challenges at multiple fronts.

Qureshi said he would personally monitor the research work of Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad with a goal to conclude a publication of international standard.

A detailed briefing was given to the foreign minister on performance and publications of IRSI.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Secretary Moazzam Ahmed Khan, Director General Foreign Service academy and senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting.

