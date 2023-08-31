FM for strengthening partnership with UNDP to improve livelihoods of people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Resident Representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan Samuel Rizk called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Terming UNDP a critical partner in Pakistan National Development Agenda, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen partnership with UNDP to improve the lives and livelihoods of people through joint initiatives.