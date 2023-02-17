UrduPoint.com

FM, German Counterpart Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 08:50 PM

FM, German counterpart agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock here on Friday.

During the meeting held here on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference-2023 being held in Germany from February 16 to 20, the two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, skilled manpower, food security and climate change.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on this occasion also thanked Germany for their timely and full support for the flood affected people in Pakistan.

