FM grieves over demise of Dr Bilquees Malik

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Dr Bilquees Malik.

He said, "She was an asset to the nation." Bilawal said that the deceased Dr Bilquees served the people of Larkana in the fields of health and social work.

She stayed in Larkana on the special request of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto after returning from abroad.

The PPP Chairman said, "The entire Larkana is in grief due to her death."He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.