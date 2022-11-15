UrduPoint.com

FM Hails Removal Of Pakistan From UK's High-risk Countries' List

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

FM hails removal of Pakistan from UK's high-risk countries' list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the United Kingdom had officially removed Pakistan from its list of 'High-Risk Third Countries' following its early completion of Financial Action Task Force action plans, which was a good news.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister termed the development as 'some good news' and shared a note verbale of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, UK.

"The amendment removes Pakistan from the list in accordance with the decision taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on 21 October 2022. The FCDO recognizes the progress Pakistan has made to improve money laundering and terrorist financing controls," the note said.

