ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that dynamic and robust foreign policy being pursued under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying dividends as Pakistan achieved numerous milestones at the global and regional fora.

Addressing a joint press conference along with members of the Federal cabinet, the foreign minister said that a visible shift during the last two years of the PTI's government was witnessed on the foreign policy front.

Dilating upon these achievements, he said Pakistan effectively countered Indian agenda of pushing the country into diplomatic isolation with effective representation of its narrative which helped in forging new understanding at the regional and international levels.

Indian maneuvers were effectively defeated which was evident from the regional context where all the neighbouring countries including China and Nepal had rejected Indian expansionist designs, he added.

More/