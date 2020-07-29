UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Highlights Importance, Urgency Of Legislation On FATF; Urges Opposition To Keep National Interests Ahead Of Personal Ones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

FM highlights importance, urgency of legislation on FATF; urges opposition to keep national interests ahead of personal ones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Highlighting the importance and urgency of legislation for getting Pakistan's name out of the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to extend cooperation by keeping the national interests ahead of the personal ones.

"The laws introduced by the government are in the national interests. Please keep the interests of Pakistan ahead. Don't blackmail. The government will not be blackmailed," Qureshi said while addressing a press conference here along with Special Assistant to PM Shehzad Akbar and Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bukhari.

He said since India wanted Pakistan's name pushed from the grey list to black list of FATF, failure in getting the legislation on FATF passed, would be very bad for the country.

Referring to the government-opposition negotiations on the legislation, the Foreign Minister said the opposition put conditions for cooperation in FATF-related legislation and wanted the government to accept their amendments in accountability law.

"At one side, there is a national interest, while on the other there is personal interest. We said, don't equate the one with other," he remarked and questioned why the opposition parties did not bring change in the accountability law.

The Foreign Minister said that if the 34 amendments proposed by the opposition were accepted, it would be tantamount to compromise the accountability process.

More/

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shah Mehmood Qureshi Financial Action Task Force From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

21 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.