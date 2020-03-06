FM holds consultation on current IOJ&K situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a consultative meeting with Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed and former senior diplomats to discuss the ongoing situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu& Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood was also present in the meeting, a Foreign Office press release said.� The participants held a threadbare discussion on the current situation and worst human rights violations in the IOJ&K. Pakistan's diplomatic efforts on the issue of core importance were also reviewed.

The foreign minister briefed the participants on the successful visits of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, and the UK Parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), led by its Chair Debbie Abrahams MP.

He also briefed the participants on the government's decision to send special envoys to important capitals for highlighting the gravity of the situation in the IOJ&K and its implications for regional as well as global peace and security.