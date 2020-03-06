UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Holds Consultation On Current IOJ&K Situation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:02 AM

FM holds consultation on current IOJ&K situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a consultative meeting with Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed and former senior diplomats to discuss the ongoing situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu& Kashmir (IOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a consultative meeting with Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed and former senior diplomats to discuss the ongoing situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu& Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood was also present in the meeting, a Foreign Office press release said.� The participants held a threadbare discussion on the current situation and worst human rights violations in the IOJ&K. Pakistan's diplomatic efforts on the issue of core importance were also reviewed.

The foreign minister briefed the participants on the successful visits of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, and the UK Parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), led by its Chair Debbie Abrahams MP.

He also briefed the participants on the government's decision to send special envoys to important capitals for highlighting the gravity of the situation in the IOJ&K and its implications for regional as well as global peace and security.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Foreign Office United Nations Parliament Mushahid Hussain Syed Jammu United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

6 minutes ago

Minister commends WWF efforts to combat climate ch ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters: UK jud ..

3 minutes ago

Rain may play spoiler in Sultans, Kings tie in Lah ..

4 minutes ago

Arteta desperate to keep Aubameyang at Arsenal

4 minutes ago

UAE healthcare systems are equipped to handle COVI ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.