FM holds telephonic conversation with Saudi counterpart; congratulates on successful GCC Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his Saudi counterpart on holding a successful Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Al-Ula on 5 January 2021 and appreciated the positive role played by Saudi Arabia in the resolution of outstanding issues among the members of the GCC.

He hoped that the spirit of cooperation exhibited at the GCC-Summit in Al-Ula will promote confidence and cooperation among the GCC countries and will also contribute towards enhanced regional peace, security and development.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support during the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, in November 2020, in particular for the adoption of OIC resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir dispute and combating Islamophobia.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed ways to further deepen and expand bilateral relations and collaborate closely in multilateral organizations.

They also agreed to continue mutual consultations on regional and global issues of common interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said he looked forward to receiving the Saudi Foreign Minister in Islamabad, at an early date.