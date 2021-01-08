UrduPoint.com
FM Hols Telephonic Conversation With Qatari Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He appreciated the positive developments that led to a successful Summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Minister hoped that the spirit of cooperation in the GCC Summit will augur well for enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organization.

  He acknowledged the constructive and supportive role played by Qatar towards Afghan peace process.

  The two Foreign Ministers discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations and enhance collaboration in multilateral organizations. They agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working to further strengthen bilateral ties.

