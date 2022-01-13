UrduPoint.com

FM Hopes To Benefit From UNWTO Expertise In Tourism: FM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 12:13 AM

FM hopes to benefit from UNWTO expertise in tourism: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday and congratulated him on his re-election for the next four-year term, i.e. 2022-2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday and congratulated him on his re-election for the next four-year term, i.e. 2022-2025.

Commending the productive role of UNWTO, the UN special agency, in promoting tourism and preserving the heritage, he hoped to benefit from the expertise and specialized knowledge of UNWTO team in the development and digital transformation of Pakistan's tourism sector.

Highlighting the diverse tourism potential of Pakistan including its historic and archeological sites as well as religious relics, the Foreign Minister stressed that the current government accorded high priority to promoting tourism and sustainable development, while preserving the national heritage, social and cultural authenticity, and managing ecological impact, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost tourism, he informed the Secretary General about the development of the National Tourism Policy.

The Secretary General agreed that his team would actively engage in support of realization of the policy.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the liberal visa policy that the government has formulated to increase tourism and strengthen the economy.

He accepted the Secretary Generals invitation to attend Joint Meeting of UNWTO Commission on Asia-Pacific (CAP) and Commission on South Asia Region (CSA) to be held in Maldives from 2-5 July 2022.

The two sides also agreed to cooperate in the UNWTO activities at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Madrid New York Spain Maldives July Visa From Government Asia UNWTO

Recent Stories

Further NATO Expansion Solves No Security Problems ..

Further NATO Expansion Solves No Security Problems - Grushko

2 seconds ago
 UN Says Situation Around North Korea's Nuclear Pro ..

UN Says Situation Around North Korea's Nuclear Program Could Possibly Get Worse

4 seconds ago
 Western Countries Need Russia's Demonization to Co ..

Western Countries Need Russia's Demonization to Contain Moscow - Grushko

5 seconds ago
 Russia's Security Proposals Equally Beneficial for ..

Russia's Security Proposals Equally Beneficial for NATO - Foreign Ministry

7 seconds ago
 Moscow Expects NATO to Present Own Vision on Russi ..

Moscow Expects NATO to Present Own Vision on Russia's Proposals - Grushko

9 seconds ago
 Julian Harness calls on Governor Balochistan

Julian Harness calls on Governor Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.