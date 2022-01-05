UrduPoint.com

FM Hosts Luncheon In Honor Of GCC Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 11:57 PM

FM hosts luncheon in honor of GCC Secretary General

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi hosted luncheon in the honor of Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi hosted luncheon in the honor of Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Heads of the Diplomatic Missions of the GCC Member States in Islamabad were also invited at the luncheon, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

