FM, IAEA Chief Discuss Use Of Nuclear Technology In Areas Of Public Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi met Wednesday to discuss matters relating to nuclear technology.

The foreign minister emphasized for using atomic energy in areas of public interest including health, electricity generation, agriculture, and industries.

The IAEA director general lauded the nuclear capability of Pakistan, the Foreign Office said.

Rafael Mariano Grossi is on a visit to Pakistan from February 15 and 16.

During his two-day visit, the DG IAEA will hold high-level meetings and undertake visits to different institutions employing nuclear technology in the fields of health, agriculture, industries, and power generation.

The Foreign Office said: "The visit will provide an opportunity for Pakistan and the IAEA to explore avenues for further strengthening their ongoing cooperation in the area of peaceful applications of nuclear technology for the socio-economic development of the country."Pakistan is a founding Member of the Agency since 1957 and enjoys longstanding and mutually beneficial collaboration with the IAEA.

