FM Inaugurates Sui-gas Scheme At Fatima Jinnah Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

FM inaugurates sui-gas scheme at Fatima Jinnah Town

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday inaugurated sui-gas scheme here at Fatima Jinnah Town.

While addressing the ceremony, the foreign minister observed that sui-gas facility would ensure rapid development in the locality. Earlier, the citizens were not interested to settle in the Town due to lack of sui-gas. Qureshi stated that Fatima Jinnah Town was located near Motorway. After sui-gas facility, now people would construct houses rapidly. After two years, there will be no plot vacant in the colony, said Qureshi.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi also spoke on the occasion and stated that PTI government honoured its pledges of provision of different facilities in the Town. He hinted that the process of installation of gas meters would also be initiated on emergency basis.

On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MDA Chairman Rana Abdul Jabbar, Khalid Javed Warriach and some other local workers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

