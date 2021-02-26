UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM, Iraqi Defence Minister Discuss Regional Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

FM, Iraqi defence minister discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister of Iraq Jumaah Enad Saadoon met here Friday and discussed overall situation in the region.

The two Ministers reaffirmed the mutual desire to further promote and solidify existing bilateral relations, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the Iraqi Defence Minister and underscored the importance accorded by Pakistan to its fraternal ties with Iraq.

Stressing the need for frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries, the Foreign Minister hoped that the visit of the Iraqi Defence Minister would help diversify and deepen collaboration between the two countries in the fields of defence and also the defence production.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's support for sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

Pakistan and Iraq enjoy warm and friendly ties, rooted deep in shared faith, values and culture. Both countries cooperate closely in regional and multilateral fora.

The Iraqi Defence Minister is on a four-day visit to Pakistan till February 27. The visit is expected to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries, the Foreign Office said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister Foreign Office Iraq Visit February Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 minutes ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.