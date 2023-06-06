UrduPoint.com

FM, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Discuss Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FM, Iraqi Parliament Speaker discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Speaker of Iraq's Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi on Tuesday discussed the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iraq.

During a meeting held in Baghdad, the two sides also noted that the cooperation between the parliaments would further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries, said a press release issued here.

The foreign minister said that the high level parliamentary exchanges between the two countries were significant which would be helpful in taking advantages of the each other's experiences.

Separately, the foreign minister also held a meeting with Iraq's Hikmat Party President Ammar al-Hakeem.

They discussed the political ties between the two countries and other issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister termed the high-level political linkages between the two countries as highly important.

For the promotion of public to public relations, the political contacts between the two countries were vital, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Parliament Iraq Baghdad

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announce ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces new standards for non-member ..

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf an ..

Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinar ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinary session of SCC

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

43 minutes ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

1 hour ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihadâ€™s Pilot Challenge Undefined

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.