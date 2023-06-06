FM, Iraqi Parliament Speaker discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Speaker of Iraq's Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi on Tuesday discussed the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iraq.

During a meeting held in Baghdad, the two sides also noted that the cooperation between the parliaments would further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries, said a press release issued here.

The foreign minister said that the high level parliamentary exchanges between the two countries were significant which would be helpful in taking advantages of the each other's experiences.

Separately, the foreign minister also held a meeting with Iraq's Hikmat Party President Ammar al-Hakeem.

They discussed the political ties between the two countries and other issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister termed the high-level political linkages between the two countries as highly important.

For the promotion of public to public relations, the political contacts between the two countries were vital, he added.