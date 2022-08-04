FM, Japanese counterpart agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the various aspects of Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations which have steadily grown over the last 70 years.

They agreed on further strengthening bilateral political relations and deepening of mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Zardari and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi noted the importance of enhanced bilateral engagement and regular interactions and dialogue at all levels to provide momentum to Pakistan-Japan relations.

They also agreed to remain engaged on regional and global issues of mutual interest.