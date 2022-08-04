UrduPoint.com

FM, Japanese Counterpart Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 11:29 PM

FM, Japanese counterpart agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the various aspects of Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations which have steadily grown over the last 70 years.

They agreed on further strengthening bilateral political relations and deepening of mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Zardari and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi noted the importance of enhanced bilateral engagement and regular interactions and dialogue at all levels to provide momentum to Pakistan-Japan relations.

They also agreed to remain engaged on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Phnom Penh Cambodia All Asia

Recent Stories

Cop whose son died in cracker blast arrested

Cop whose son died in cracker blast arrested

20 seconds ago
 US provides mobile lab to strengthen Pakistan's CO ..

US provides mobile lab to strengthen Pakistan's COVID-19 testing capacity

21 seconds ago
 Govt decides to withdraw fixed tax regime on elect ..

Govt decides to withdraw fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year: Mif ..

23 seconds ago
 DC Larkana directs police to ensure effective secu ..

DC Larkana directs police to ensure effective security during Moharram

24 seconds ago
 India suppressing just struggle of Kashmiris throu ..

India suppressing just struggle of Kashmiris through brutal force: Prime Ministe ..

32 minutes ago
 Awan asks PTI to shun pressurising institutions

Awan asks PTI to shun pressurising institutions

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.