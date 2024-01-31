FM Jilani arrives Brussels to attend 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani arrived in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday to attend the 3rd European Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

According to a statement issued by the foreign office, FM Jilani was invited by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell to attend the Forum.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders.