FM Jilani Arrives Brussels To Attend 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 12:40 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani arrived in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday to attend the 3rd European Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.
According to a statement issued by the foreign office, FM Jilani was invited by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell to attend the Forum.
On the sidelines of the Forum, the foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESSI organises free medical camp21 minutes ago
-
Only PPP to get country out of crisis: Hasnain Hashmi21 minutes ago
-
Int'l study aims to reduce early childhood obesity31 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death in Attock31 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala Division: 1,613 Candidates for 20 NA, 44 PA seats with 11mln voters31 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Ghulam Murtaza Satti joins PPP41 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh47 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children50 minutes ago
-
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler50 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor50 minutes ago
-
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup56 minutes ago