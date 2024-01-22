Open Menu

FM Jilani, Chinese Vice FM Discuss Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 09:26 PM

FM Jilani, Chinese Vice FM discuss bilateral ties

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Monday here reaffirmed the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and held an in-depth discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relations including CPEC and bilateral economic and financial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Monday here reaffirmed the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and held an in-depth discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relations including CPEC and bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the contributions of the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister in deepening Pakistan-China friendship and commended China’s unflinching support to Pakistan on all issues.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady development of CPEC, Foreign Minister Jilani emphasized the significance of CPEC for Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan would continue making efforts for the realization of CPEC’s full potential for shared benefits. He appreciated China’s readiness and support for all CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Thanking the Foreign Minister for the generous hospitality, Vice Foreign Minister Sun highlighted that as iron brother and a reliable friend, China accorded immense importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and looked forward to even deeper cooperation in all fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC All

Recent Stories

PA candidate joins PPP

PA candidate joins PPP

13 minutes ago
 Man's body found hanging in Islamabad

Man's body found hanging in Islamabad

13 minutes ago
 Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM wi ..

Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM with GCA Advisor

13 minutes ago
 NCSW holds consultation with KP stakeholders on 68 ..

NCSW holds consultation with KP stakeholders on 68th pre CSW

13 minutes ago
 Minister commends FC for successful counter-terror ..

Minister commends FC for successful counter-terrorism operation

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK envoys discuss ways to deepen trade t ..

Pakistan, UK envoys discuss ways to deepen trade ties

15 minutes ago
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

15 minutes ago
 China to magnify literary exchanges with South Asi ..

China to magnify literary exchanges with South Asia

15 minutes ago
 Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wi ..

Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wire

15 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethi ..

Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethics

26 minutes ago
 Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at A ..

Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at Australian Open

26 minutes ago
 Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad

Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan