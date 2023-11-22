(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday expressed his condolence over the death of the mother of Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber AI-Sabah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday expressed his condolence over the death of the mother of Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber AI-Sabah.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber AI-Sabah, Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait on the sad demise of his beloved mother," the foreign minister wrote on X.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with the highest place in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved family.