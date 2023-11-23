FM Jilani discusses cooperation with envoys of Finland, Nepal, and Qatar

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held separate meetings with Ambassador Hannu Ripati of Finland, Ambassador Tapas Adhikari of Nepal, and Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater of Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held separate meetings with Ambassador Hannu Ripati of Finland, Ambassador Tapas Adhikari of Nepal, and Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater of Qatar.

In the meetings, they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.