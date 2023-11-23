FM Jilani Discusses Cooperation With Envoys Of Finland, Nepal, And Qatar
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 10:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held separate meetings with Ambassador Hannu Ripati of Finland, Ambassador Tapas Adhikari of Nepal, and Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater of Qatar.
In the meetings, they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.