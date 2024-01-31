Open Menu

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. Discuss Global, Regional Developments

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Secretary General, EU External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino, on Wednesday, discussed the global and regional developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Secretary General, EU External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino, on Wednesday, discussed the global and regional developments.

During a meeting in Brussels, they expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pak-EU relations, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

They also agreed to strengthen relations and further deepen cooperation in areas under the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

Related Topics

Foreign Office Brussels 2019

Recent Stories

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

6 minutes ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

6 minutes ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

5 minutes ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

6 minutes ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

6 minutes ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

22 minutes ago
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

22 minutes ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

23 minutes ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

23 minutes ago
 Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

26 minutes ago
 Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions ..

Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..

26 minutes ago
 Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed ..

Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan