FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. Discuss Global, Regional Developments
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Secretary General, EU External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino, on Wednesday, discussed the global and regional developments.
During a meeting in Brussels, they expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pak-EU relations, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.
They also agreed to strengthen relations and further deepen cooperation in areas under the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).
