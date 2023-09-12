Open Menu

FM Jilani Emphasises Commonwealth Cooperation In Education Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday stressed the need for building a partnership and cooperation among the Commonwealth nations for the promotion of education

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday stressed the need for building a partnership and cooperation among the Commonwealth nations for the promotion of education.

The foreign minister, chairing a meeting on "Delivering more through Inclusive and Accessible Education", highlighted the role of education to empower youth, besides ensuring their bright future.

Earlier, the foreign minister formally opened the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting at the Commonwealth Headquarters in London.

