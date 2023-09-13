Open Menu

FM Jilani Emphasises Youth Empowerment To Tackle Climate Change Challenge

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023

Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday stressed the need to empower youth of the Commonwealth nations to tackle the challenge of climate change.

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday stressed the need to empower youth of the Commonwealth nations to tackle the challenge of climate change.

The foreign minister, chairing a meeting on climate change under the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting, said the Commonwealth nations should learn from the experiences of the Climate Change Programme.

The meeting highlighted the important role of the youth to overcome the challenge of climate change.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was among a few countries facing the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

He also appealed to the Commonwealth nations to put in their concerted efforts to deal with the climate change impacts.

