FM Jilani Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Landslide In Yunnan, China
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a landslide in Yunnan, saying that Pakistan stood with China in this hour of tragedy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a landslide in Yunnan, saying that Pakistan stood with China in this hour of tragedy.
"Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and best wishes for the ongoing search and rescue operations," he wrote on his X handle.
According to the international media, at least 31 people died when a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China.
