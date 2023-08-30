Open Menu

FM Jilani, Iranian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties Between Pakistan, Iran

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam, on Wednesday, reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador called on the foreign minister, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

During the meeting, they agreed to maintain positive momentum in the bilateral dialogue and exchanges, and to further strengthen Pak-Iran cooperation in trade, investment, energy, security and regional connectivity.

