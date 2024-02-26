Open Menu

FM Jilani Lauds "bold Decisions" Of Interim Govt As Term Nears Conclusion

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 06:36 PM

FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt as term nears conclusion

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday lauding the "bold decisions" of the caretaker government on economic and foreign policy fronts thanked the colleagues and cabinet members for their tireless efforts to serve the national cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday lauding the "bold decisions" of the caretaker government on economic and foreign policy fronts thanked the colleagues and cabinet members for their tireless efforts to serve the national cause.

The foreign minister, in a series of posts on his X timeline, called it a "great honour" to serve Pakistan and its people.

He said that despite confronting various challenges, on the economic and foreign policy front, the caretaker government under the leadership of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took bold decisions, to stabilize the economy, avert a major crisis in the country's neighbourhood and demand global action against climate change.

The interim government also called for an end to the unimaginable violence orchestrated by Israel in Gaza and send relief goods to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, he added.

"As we complete our constitutional mandate and hand over to a new government, I would like to appreciate the hard work, dedication, and commitment of all my cabinet colleagues who worked tirelessly for the national cause," the foreign minister remarked.

He expressed gratitude to the officers of the Foreign Office who supported him and continued to lead by example both at home and abroad, showcasing the very best that Pakistan has to offer.

The outgoing interim foreign minister also wished the incoming government the very best as "it sets out to serve the people of Pakistan who long for political and economic stability, good governance, peace, and harmony."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Israel Gaza Lead All Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

7 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments ..

Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6

7 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woma ..

Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta

9 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

9 minutes ago
 Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Ge ..

Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show

9 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

25 minutes ago
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'a ..

Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'

7 minutes ago
 Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor c ..

Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio driv ..

Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive

7 minutes ago
 Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOE ..

Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi

14 minutes ago
 Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological st ..

Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological stability: Attique

7 minutes ago
 'Helmet saves from head injuries in accidents'

'Helmet saves from head injuries in accidents'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan