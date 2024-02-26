FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt as term nears conclusion

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday lauding the "bold decisions" of the caretaker government on economic and foreign policy fronts thanked the colleagues and cabinet members for their tireless efforts to serve the national cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday lauding the "bold decisions" of the caretaker government on economic and foreign policy fronts thanked the colleagues and cabinet members for their tireless efforts to serve the national cause.

The foreign minister, in a series of posts on his X timeline, called it a "great honour" to serve Pakistan and its people.

He said that despite confronting various challenges, on the economic and foreign policy front, the caretaker government under the leadership of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took bold decisions, to stabilize the economy, avert a major crisis in the country's neighbourhood and demand global action against climate change.

The interim government also called for an end to the unimaginable violence orchestrated by Israel in Gaza and send relief goods to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, he added.

"As we complete our constitutional mandate and hand over to a new government, I would like to appreciate the hard work, dedication, and commitment of all my cabinet colleagues who worked tirelessly for the national cause," the foreign minister remarked.

He expressed gratitude to the officers of the Foreign Office who supported him and continued to lead by example both at home and abroad, showcasing the very best that Pakistan has to offer.

The outgoing interim foreign minister also wished the incoming government the very best as "it sets out to serve the people of Pakistan who long for political and economic stability, good governance, peace, and harmony."