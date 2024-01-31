FM Jilani Meets EU Commissioner For Climate Action
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday met with the European Union Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra in Brussels
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday met with the European Union Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra in Brussels.
The foreign minister appreciated the EU’s support for resilient recovery following the devastating floods in 2022, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.
They also discussed pathways for strengthening green cooperation between Pakistan and the EU.
Recent Stories
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024
PPP popular political party among masses
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination ..
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day36 seconds ago
-
PPP popular political party among masses39 seconds ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements41 seconds ago
-
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination right43 seconds ago
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police11 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-202411 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police9 minutes ago
-
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC9 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates9 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region9 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree7 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital7 minutes ago