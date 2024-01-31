FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday met with the European Union Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra in Brussels.

The foreign minister appreciated the EU’s support for resilient recovery following the devastating floods in 2022, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

They also discussed pathways for strengthening green cooperation between Pakistan and the EU.