Open Menu

FM Jilani Meets EU Commissioner For Climate Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM

FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday met with the European Union Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday met with the European Union Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra in Brussels.

The foreign minister appreciated the EU’s support for resilient recovery following the devastating floods in 2022, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

They also discussed pathways for strengthening green cooperation between Pakistan and the EU.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office European Union Brussels

Recent Stories

Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day

Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day

36 seconds ago
 Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in ..

Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024

37 seconds ago
 PPP popular political party among masses

PPP popular political party among masses

39 seconds ago
 IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrang ..

IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements

41 seconds ago
 Court issues written order regarding termination o ..

Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination ..

43 seconds ago
 ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 ..

ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023

6 minutes ago
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with ..

History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police

11 minutes ago
 City's district East police discusses security arr ..

City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024

11 minutes ago
 CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

9 minutes ago
 Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

9 minutes ago
 LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for ..

LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates

9 minutes ago
 Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemena ..

Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan