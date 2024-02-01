Open Menu

FM Jilani Meets MEP Nicola, Discusses Emerging Trends Of Geopolitics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

FM Jilani meets MEP Nicola, discusses emerging trends of geopolitics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is currently in Brussels to attend the 3rd European Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, on Thursday met the Chair of European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Countries of South Asia, MEP Nicola Procaccini.

During the meeting, they discussed the emerging trends of geopolitics and agreed to strengthen Pakistan EU parliamentary linkages through frequent engagement and dialogue, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Parliament European Union Brussels Asia

More Stories From Pakistan