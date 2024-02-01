FM Jilani Meets MEP Nicola, Discusses Emerging Trends Of Geopolitics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is currently in Brussels to attend the 3rd European Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, on Thursday met the Chair of European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Countries of South Asia, MEP Nicola Procaccini.
During the meeting, they discussed the emerging trends of geopolitics and agreed to strengthen Pakistan EU parliamentary linkages through frequent engagement and dialogue, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalpur police recover smuggled weapons24 minutes ago
-
UN Secretary-General urged to stop profiling campaign in Indian-held Kashmir44 minutes ago
-
PEW set up for observance of election situation44 minutes ago
-
Police investigate killing of constable; CCTV footage obtained44 minutes ago
-
Two held for selling spurious, unregistered drugs44 minutes ago
-
10,500 security cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations44 minutes ago
-
Three people injure in vehicles' collision44 minutes ago
-
Jamshed Dasti fined for electoral violation44 minutes ago
-
Car-bus collision injured five in Bahawalnagar2 hours ago
-
ICT admin decides to close entry in Murree due to snow, slippery roads11 hours ago
-
Postponement of election no solution to challenges being faced by country: Bilawal11 hours ago
-
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord12 hours ago