FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday held a fruitful meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan of Mongolia in Tibet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday held a fruitful meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan of Mongolia in Tibet.

The two countries agreed to further deepen the mutually beneficial Pakistan-Mongolia relationship, and deepen trade and economic cooperation, especially in the fields of mining, agriculture, and textile, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.