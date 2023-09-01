FM Jilani pays tribute to iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday paid tribute to the iconic leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his second death anniversary for his struggle on Kashmir cause .

"He was a brave and steadfast leader.

He inspired generations of Kashmiris in their struggle for realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Resolutions," the foreign minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, also remembered the life and legacy of Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his second death anniversary.

"A courageous leader, he continues to inspire generations of Kashmiris who remain steadfast in their just struggle for the realization of the right to self-determination," the spokesperson added.