FM Jilani Phones Iranian Counterpart To Condole Over Life Loss In Terror Attack
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 06:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian to convey his condolences over the loss of innocent lives in a terrorist attack in Kerman.
The foreign minister said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with Iran, according to a Foreign Office statement.
"Terrorism is a common threat which must be countered by effective measures," he remarked.