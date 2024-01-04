FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole over life loss in terror attack

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian to convey his condolences over the loss of innocent lives in a terrorist attack in Kerman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian to convey his condolences over the loss of innocent lives in a terrorist attack in Kerman.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with Iran, according to a Foreign Office statement.

"Terrorism is a common threat which must be countered by effective measures," he remarked.