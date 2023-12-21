Open Menu

FM Jilani Presents ECO Award To LUMS Professor Ijaz Nabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday presented the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award 2023 to Dr Ijaz Nabi, Professor of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The ECO Awards are conferred on eminent individuals from ECO member states on their outstanding research work, contributions and achievements with regional character and contribution to the organization’s goals and objectives, a Foreign Office press release said.

The ECO awards are presented for the meritorious services in the fields of economics, history and culture, science and technology, education, agriculture and environment.

