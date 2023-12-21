FM Jilani presents ECO Award to LUMS Professor Ijaz Nabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday presented the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award 2023 to Dr Ijaz Nabi, Professor of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ECO Awards are conferred on eminent individuals from ECO member states on their outstanding research work, contributions and achievements with regional character and contribution to the organization’s goals and objectives, a Foreign Office press release said.

The ECO awards are presented for the meritorious services in the fields of economics, history and culture, science and technology, education, agriculture and environment.