FM Jilani Proposes Adoption Of Action Plan To Support Developing Countries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2023 | 12:04 PM

FM Jilani proposes adoption of action plan to support developing countries

Jalil Abbas Jilani has suggested the creation of mechanisms within the UN to monitor and implement these reforms.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has proposed the adoption of an action plan by the Group of 77 and China for reforms of the international financial architecture with an aim to support the developing countries.

He made this proposal while addressing an interactive dialogue on “A path for the reform of the international financial architecture” at the 47th Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Group of 77 and China held in New York.

The Foreign Minister suggested the creation of mechanisms within the UN to monitor and implement these reforms.

Jalil Abbas Jilani stated that over the past three years, the economies of the developing countries had been devastated by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; climate-induced disasters and proliferating conflicts.

