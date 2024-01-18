Open Menu

FM Jilani Reaffirms Pakistan’s Commitment To NAM, Its Principles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and its founding principles.

The foreign minister attended the Ministerial meeting of the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her official X account.

He emphasized that Pakistan would continue to support the Movement’s efforts towards peace, equality, cooperation and well-being for all and called for just, peaceful and expeditious resolution of the longstanding Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine disputes.

