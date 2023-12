(@FahadShabbir)

Director General of International Organization for Migration (IOM) Amy Pope on Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Director General of International Organization for Migration (IOM) Amy Pope on Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

In the meeting, the foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the IOM’s mandate.

He appreciated IOM’s valuable work in Pakistan, especially in areas of migration, and humanitarian support after the 2022 devastating floods.

They also exchanged views on IOM’s ongoing projects in the country.